Kate Middleton marks St. Patrick's Day as 'Colonel' Catherine

Kate Middleton looked stunning in an immaculate dress as the Princess of Wales arrived at Mons Barracks in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards to present sprigs of shamrock as part of the traditional St. Patrick's Day parade.

Princess Catherine, who has regularly attended a St. Patrick's Day event with the Irish Guards since 2012, was not accompanied by her husband, Prince William.

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William previously served as Colonel of the Irish Guards and wore the unit's scarlet tunic uniform at his royal wedding.

However, Kate was named the new Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022 in a reshuffling of royal roles following King Charles' accession to the throne that September, and 2025 was the first time she attended the holiday event solo.

Following the parade, Princess Kate will award long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment, then meet a group of Regimental Association Members of the Irish Guards and the "Mini Micks," junior cadets from Northern Ireland.

Kate Middleton has increased number of royal duties since she said she was revision from cancer. The Princess of Wales has been making a gradual return to official duties since she completed her preventive chemotherapy.