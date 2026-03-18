King Charles urged to to employ new Sarah Ferguson after Royal exile

King Charles is tipped to replace Sarah Ferguson with a much valuable member in the outer Royal Family.

His Majesty, who has now exiled Fergie on grounds of friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, could find a working Royal in daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton’s mother.

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Expert Chris Riches writes for Express: “At the Cheltenham Festival I was enthralled to see Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Carole Middleton giggle and even hug in the Royal Box.”

He adds: “But the surprise was seeing Princess Catherine's 71-year-old mother Carole not only engaging with Camilla, 78, and Anne, 75, but the trio getting on like a roaring house on fire.”

“Now there is a spot for Carole to fill - which history may look back on as providing vital support to the future Queen Catherine and King William,” he said while referring to the exit of Fergie.

This comes as expert Ingrid Seward noted: "I believe she must have been invited by the Queen to have been in the Royal Box, since Her Majesty was hosting the box. If Carole was there for the whole day, she likely would have been a lunch guest too."