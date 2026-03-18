Carole Middleton has earned right to step away from ‘guest’ label
Carole Middleton has conducted herself good enough to earn the trust of Royals
Carole Middleton has become close to the Royal Family over the years.
The mother of Kate Middleton, who treats son-in-law Prince William as her own, is part of their family now.
“The Middletons aren’t guests any more,” Royal expert Robert Jobson tells Hello!:“They stopped being guests a long time ago. They’re family.”
The expert added: “It happened because of who Carole is and how she has conducted herself throughout every single one of those years.”
“Trust is the thing with Carole,” Jobson noted. “She has been inside this world since William and Catherine first got together, and nothing has ever come out: not a conversation, not a confidence, not a whisper.”
“When an institution is taking that kind of damage, what matters is having people close to the family who are solid and keep their counsel; who don’t brief, don’t gossip and don't disappear when things get hard,” Jobson shared. “Carole is that person.”
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