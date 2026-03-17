Meghan Markle adds sweet Princess Lilibet touch to new 'As Ever' collaboration

Meghan Markle added Princess Lilibet touch as she teased a new As Ever collaboration.

Via official Instagram handle of her lifestyle brand, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of white gardenia flower being gently held in two pairs of hand, with one seemingly of Meghan herself and the other of her and Prince Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet.

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The caption of the post read, "Something is blooming."

"A new collaboration with @highcampgardenias arrives tomorrow," it read further.

The former Suits alum also urged fans to "sign up for the launch reminder so you don’t miss it."

The wife of Prince Harry also reshared the photos on Stories of her personal handle.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle often share glimpse into her life on social media.

On Monday, Meghan shared a series of video clips on her Instagram stories, offering glimpse into her celebrating spring.

In the clips, Meghan can be seen arranging flowers and picking them from the garden. One of the videos also featured Princess Lilibet trying to pet some chickens.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in the US after stepping down from their royal roles in 2020. Besides Lilibet, they also share son Prince Archie together.