Shamed Andrew lays out rules for staff in new home

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is preparing to live in his new home in full swing.

The ex Duke of York, who is set to move into Marsh Farm, has laid out a list of luxuries and facilities he needs.

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According to Charlotte Briggs, Andrew’s large collection of teddy bears is preparing to move into a new home.

She told the Sun: "As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies, and it was drilled into me how he wanted them. I even had a day's training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar."

Meanwhile, expert Rob Shuter says nothing has chance for Andrew post exile.

He said: "Your Royal Highness" (HRH) and demanded bows or curtsies - despite having lost his royal titles.

A household insider said: "The butler still says Your Royal Highness, and the staff still bow. Andrew's made it clear — palace rules don't apply inside his walls. He insists it's his birthright — not something the King can erase."

Meanwhile, expert Andrew Lownie, quotes Queen Mother 's former equerries , Colin Burgess, adding: "I saw Andrew about once a month, when he came to visit Clarence House, and he would talk to the staff, including me, as an officer talks to his subordinates. He would say things such as: 'I want this done and I want it done now,' or 'Have that done by such and such a time.' I remember him always saying 'Do it!' which was his catchphrase of sorts."