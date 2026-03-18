Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pushed Netflix bosses to say ‘we’re done’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had agitated Netflix bosses during their contract
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had reportedly exhausted Netflix right towards the end of their partnership.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had failed to produce valuable content for the streaming giant, irritated Netflix bosses bu their incompetency.
“The mood in the building is ‘We’re done,’” one insider has told Variety.
Meanwhile, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos and chief content officer Bela Bajaria are exhausted by the duo.
“Archewell has been a thoughtful and collaborative partner,” Bajaria said.
“We’ve really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan. They’re deeply engaged in the storytelling process and bring a unique, global perspective that aligns with the kinds of impactful projects our members respond to.”
This comes as a source told The Sun: “Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company.
“It’s a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes.
“Netflix have been a good partner, but she’s wanted to go global with the brand for some time, but has been held back by the more cautious Netflix team.”
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