Buckingham Palace updates on King Charles' special meeting with Finland's first couple

King Charles welcomed Alexander Stubb and Finland's First Lady on Thursday.

The monarch was joined by the couple for a special visit to the New Wood: Building a Bio-Based Future exhibition at The Garrison Chapel.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Buckingham palace posted photos from on behalf of King Charles, offering glimpse into the exhibition visit, which explores how cutting-edge-wood-based materials are reshaping everyday products.

During the visit, Charles and the Finnish delegation were shown how renewable resources are being transformed into viable alternatives to traditional materials.

The details in the caption revealed, "This afternoon, The King was joined by The President of Finland and First Lady for a visit to ‘New Wood: Building a bio-based future’ exhibition at The Garrison Chapel."

"The exhibition showcases the ways in which cutting-edge wood-based materials are transforming everyday products, from textiles and packaging, to cosmetics and car tyres."

"Following this, His Majesty received The President in audience at Buckingham Palace," it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that besides hosting the President of Finland and the First Lady, King Charles also received a visit from the President of Ukraine at Buckingham Palace.