Princess Beatrice, Eugenie resort to begging King Charles: ‘We won't go quietly!’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have started to issue a number of requests and have even resorted to begging King Charles, all in an effort to get back into the royal fold, from which they have been pushed without explanation, all because of association to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Information and insight has been shared by a well placed source and they had a sit down with Heat World now that they have even been banned from Royal Ascot.

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At this point in time the sisters feel “totally hung out to dry but they’re also not ready to just give up.”

In their mind “they are still blood relations to the family line and they’ve begged Charles to show some mercy.” They are also making it clear to whoever will listen that “they don’t feel they deserve to be punished by association with their father and they won't go quietly,” the same source says.

“Their hope is that Charles will step in and take a more compassionate view of the situation” and to increase their chances they are going to “appeal to his sense of duty and remind him of all they’ve done over the years to help out.”

Furthermore, in their mind they’ve always ‘stepped up’ whenever called on, the source says “which is another reason it feels so unfair that they’re suddenly being reduced to collateral damage,” they admit. This is why the sisters are “hoping he’ll look at the bigger picture” and realise “shutting them out completely isn’t the answer.

Before concluding the source also noted what is hitting them the hardest and admits, “the hardest part is that they’re being pushed to the margins without anyone actually explaining what they’ve done wrong or giving them any clue as to what’s happening. They told friends that they feel like they’re getting ghosted by their own family. If Charles refuses to intervene and William and Kate continue to ostracize them, the fear is the situation could eventually turn very bitter and a lot of people in their camp are saying Charles would be wise to keep them on-side.”