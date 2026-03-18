Kate Middleton, Prince William issue direct 'challenge' to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to visit United States after King Charles soon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have apparently issued a direct challenge to their sister-in-law Meghan Markle, and the duchess is preparing a shocking response for it.

According to a report by the Closer, Kate and Prince William are expected to visit United States after King Charles soon.

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However, with Meghan and Harry’s popularity continuing to plummet, the insiders believe Meghan sees the future king and queen’s visit to US as a ‘challenge’ against her personally.

The close confidant tells the outlet, “Meghan in particular is said to be taking it very personally. She feels like William and Kate turning up in America right now is a direct challenge.”

The insider added, “She wants to make it known that they won’t be intimidated, certainly not on their own turf.”

About Meghan and Harry’s preparations to cope with the challenge, the insiders said the California-based royals have now begun lining up public appearances and planning social media posts in a bid to stop Kate and William from outshining them in their own backyard.

Meghan and Harry always say they’re not looking to compete with William and Kate, but ever since they found out Wales trip to US, “there’s been this frenzy on their team to line up appearances and various media placements that can run at the same time William and Kate are in town so they don’t dominate all the headlines.”

“Meghan and Harry clearly are not going to sit back and let them take centre stage without a fight, so there’s certainly some drama ahead,” the sources believe.