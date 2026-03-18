Prince William gets forced into a tough spot: ‘Its outrageous cut them loose!’

Prince William’s gets forced into a tough spot: ‘Its outrageous cut them loose!’

King Charles’ desires to have his youngest son back is starting to become a grave issue especially when it comes to whose in charge

The issues surrounding Prince William and Prince Harry are monumental at best, but King Charles is holding his views strong and intends on bringing back his youngest from across the pond, sources warn.

Advertisement

However, this decision is not sitting right with the eldest who is still going on about ‘stripping’ Prince Harry of his titles.

“In his view the best thing they could do for the monarchy is take a strong stance,” the source said in a chat with Closer magazine.

Reason being, he finds it “outrageous” that they “haven’t been cut loose,” because “to him it just makes them all look weak.” Things have gone downhill so fast that certain reports even go as far as to say that Kate Middleton isn’t even able to convince her husband to lay down his qualms.

“In this situation, he’s been totally immovable,” the source has said. “He says the damage Harry has done to the family and the institution is impossible to forgive.” Especially the points in time when he made the Queen’s last few years difficult with added stress, and also the times where comments ended up being made against his wife.

But since its his father whose King and makes the final decision, the insider claims, “it’s not something he’s going to be able to dodge forever because the wheels to bring Harry back are already turning. He can oppose it all he wants but Charles wants Harry back so odds are it’s going to happen.”

Similar to King Charles Prince Harry is eager to get the ball rolling too but because the two are “strong-willed” the Duke is not going to ‘grovel’ in front of his brother so “in a lot of ways, it’s hard to see them ever sorting this out, regardless of how much Charles tries to force it,” the source added before signing off.