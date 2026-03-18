‘Emotionally loaded’ Prince Harry exposes himself and Meghan Markle with ONE mistake

Even days later, Prince Harry an Meghan Markle’s response against the ‘deranged’ expert who wishes for only “conspiracy” and “melodrama” and who “has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met”. Has been inciting reactions left, right and center.

One of these reactions come from the founder and director of the Atticism, Renae Smith.

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She calls the whole response a big no-no, and has gone as far as to tell the Daily Express about the damage the Sussexes have welcomed onto themselves, by engaging.

What is pertinent to mention is that the couple’s reaction comes directly against author Tom Bower whose new book just got serialized by The Times and accuses Meghan of just being ‘bling’ who took from the Invictus Games.

“Brainwashing” was also another allegation but Ms Smith feels the Sussexes reaction has done the opposite of what they may have hoped, at least from a PR prespective.

Reason being “I don’t think the statement was a wise move at all. It was scathing, very detailed, and emotionally loaded, which is rarely the strongest position when you’re dealing with a book like this.”

She also poses a question that reads, “does it show that Bower hit a nerve? Yes, I think it does. Not necessarily because every claim is true word for word,” but “because it is clearly close enough to the public narrative around them to sting.”

Before concluding, she also made clear that “when public figures engage this heavily with criticism, people do not usually think, ‘well, that settles it, they must be innocent’. They usually think, ‘hmm, there must be something in there’.”

What is also pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s organization, the Invictus Games have also issued a statement too, similarly refuting the claims and they read, “It is disappointing to see The Times give prominence to commentary that appears driven by a long-established agenda rather than a genuine understanding of the Invictus Games and the community it supports. The Foundation exists to support the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans from around the world.”

“Attempts to question the legitimacy of competitors or diminish the experiences of those living with both physical injuries and invisible wounds such as PTSD are deeply disrespectful to the men and women the Games were created for.”

“The focus should remain where it belongs - on the courage, recovery and camaraderie of those who have served.”