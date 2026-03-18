King Charles announces State Visit to the UK for the President of Nigeria & First Lady

The President of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu are slated to visit the UK later today and the King has just release what all should be expected.

The entire announcement has been shared in the form of slides that have been published to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account.

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The post contained a slider of images with text overlayed and it says, “this week, The King and Queen will welcome The President of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu to Windsor Castle.”

For those unversed, this visit marks Nigeria's first to the UK in over 37 years. According to the post, previous Nigerian State Visits occurred in 1973, 1981, and 1989, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The third slide also says, “the King, as Prince of Wales, has visited Nigeria on four occasions: in 1990, 1999, 2006 and 2018. The Queen, then The Duchess of Cornwall, joined His Majesty in 2018.

In terms of expectations, fans of the Royal Family should expert a few key elements to be present at the State Visit.

They include, “a Carriage Procession through Windsor town, a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, and a State Banquet held in The President and First Lady's honour.”

Furthermore the post adds, “the President will lay a Wreath of Flowers on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel.Follow The Royal Family channels for the latest updates on the Nigerian State Visit to the UK.”

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