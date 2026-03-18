Sarah Ferguson moves to US to find new life partner?

Sarah has been spending time with Priscilla Presley

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly jetted off to US after she and Andrew were evicted from the Royal Lodge.

As per a report by the Heat World, Sarah may be going through a difficult time, but sources say she is not alone.

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The former Duchess time in the United States could also bring unexpected changes to her personal life.

The outlet claimed Sarah has been spending time with Priscilla Presley, who has offered her a place to stay and support as she deals with recent challenges.

Priscilla Presley has also ‘promised’ to find Sarah Ferguson ‘eligible’ bachelors, the close confidant claims.

The insider tells the publication, “She’s also promised to find some eligible American bachelors to set her up with. Priscilla is very well connected and has a huge group of friends, so the odds are in Sarah’s favour that she’ll be able to help rustle up some decent options.”

Priscilla’s own friendship with Sarah is believed to have stemmed from the deep bond she had shared with her daughter, Lisa Marie, who tragically died from a bowel obstruction caused by weight loss surgery in 2023.

It is to be mentioned here that Sarah had also been pinning her hopes on finding a suitable new husband to fund her lavish lifestyle after completely moving away from her former husband Andrew following Epstein scandal.