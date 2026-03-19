Prince Harry heartbreak as King Charles ruled out favourite job

Prince Harry was denied his dream job by King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who loved skiing as a young child, asked his father if he could become a ski instructor when he grows up. To his dismay, he was asked not to pursue his future in the direction.

Advertisement

“For several years I’d talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir, Spare. “Such wonderful memories.”

Prince Harry and Prince William often went to Hotel Arlberg in Austria and enjoy their holidays together with Princess Diana and King Charles

Hotel owner, Hannes Schneider, has now told People that Diana considered her sons “the center of her universe.”

Schneider reveals that Harry loved his time

In Lech so much that he wanted to become a skii instructor. King Charles, however, ruled the request ‘out of question.’

Speaking of The King's response to Harry’s dream job, Schneider quipped, “Daddy said no.”