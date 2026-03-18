Meghan Markle gets special help in new project

Meghan Markle shared some behind-the-scenes moments after unveiling a new lifestyle products.

Advertisement

As the Duchess of Sussex dropped a limited-edition Bloom Box via her lifestyle brand As Ever, she received help from her and Prince Harry kids: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a bts video posted on her Instagram handle, Meghan can be seen arranging flowers at the family's Montecito residence where her son Archie briefly appeared in the background.

Meanwhile, daughter Lilibet also joined in moments later, playfully interrupting her mother.

In the caption, the former Suits alum called her children "little helpers," simply stating, "Mama’s little helpers," adding, "BTS of our shoot for @aseverofficial at our home."

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle kept her children's faces out of view in line with the couple's long-standing approach to privacy.

These behind-the-scenes clips coincided with the launch of Bloom Box by Meghan's As Ever brand. It is created in collaboration with High Camp Supply, the curated set features 18 varieties of flowers.

Meghan Markle teased the launch earlier on Instagram Stories, along with a video clip of her assembling flowers with Prince Harry's voice being heard in the background, praising her.