King Charles rolls out royal treatment with lavish State Banquet for Nigeria's president

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a grand State Banquet at Windsor Castle in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The event brought together dignitaries and guests to celebrate the enduring relationship between the UK and Nigeria.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the royal family posted photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla standing along with Nigeria's President and First Lady.

The caption read, "This evening, The King and Queen hosted a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in honour of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu."

Moreover, ahead of the evening Buckingham Palace dropped behind-the-scenes glimpse of the preparation for the event.

The video clip posted via official handle of the royal family showed the King and Queen inspecting the ongoing preparation.

The details in the caption revealed, "Final touches taking place for this evening’s State Banquet!"

"The table has been decorated with handpicked seasonal flowers and foliage from the gardens at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park," the caption read further.

It also went on to reveal that following the Banquet, the "flowers that cannot be reused are donated to Floral Angels, of which The Queen is Patron."

"The charity delivers flowers to hospices, elderly care homes, shelters, and many other deserving beneficiaries within the local community," the caption concluded.