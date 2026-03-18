No lunch served as King Charles hosts Nigerian president

King Charles hosted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, in the first state visit by a ​Nigerian leader in 37 years.

Tinubu ​and his wife, Oluremi, were received by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton for the ⁠journey to Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning.

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They were then greeted by ​the king and Queen Camilla before a full ceremonial welcome featuring a ​royal salute, a carriage procession and a state banquet.

The state visit didn't include a traditional lunch at Windsor Castle because President Bola Tinubu is observing Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Instead, the schedule was adjusted to accommodate his fasting schedule, with an evening state banquet planned.

With trade between the two countries at a record high, Charles was expected to highlight the deep cultural and commercial links during Tinubu's two-day visit.