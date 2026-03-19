Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face scathing response from author Tom Bower

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received backlash from Tom Bower over their recent remarks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been called out for their unprofessional behaviour just a day after Variety revealed Netflix insider opinion on the couple.

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Mr Bower told the Express: "The Variety article endorses what I described in my book, Betrayal. The Sussexes are reaching the end of the road in Hollywood.

"Their behaviour, lack of original talent and suffocating self-importance has made it even more important for them to return to Britain in July, meet the King and be revalidated as royals."

Mr Bower added: "That option, I believe, will be denied to them. They face an increasingly tough future. That's the price of betraying the Royal Family since Megxit."

This comes as a rep for Harry and Meghan noted: "This is someone who has publicly stated, 'the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,' language that speaks for itself.

"He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."