King Charles gives Nigerian first couple rare access to royal collection
Buckingham palace reveals details of King Charles hosting Nigerian first couple
King Charles hosted Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the state visit to the United Kingdom at Windsor castle.
As part of the visit, the monarch invited President Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to view a special display from the Royal Collection in the castle's Green Drawing Room.
Buckingham palace shared details of the visit on the official Instagram handle, stating, "As part of this week’s Nigerian State Visit to the UK, President Tinubu and Mrs Tinubu were shown a display of objects from The Royal Collection in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle."
The post also featured photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla showing President Tinubu and Mrs Tinubu historic objects.
In another post, the royal family also detailed, "This afternoon, The King received President Tinubu for an audience at Windsor Castle, before visiting Vicars’ Hall, Windsor, where His Majesty and The President, joined by the First Lady, met organisations who work in interfaith dialogue nationally and internationally."
It is pertinent to mention that King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in order to welcome President Tinubu and First Lady.
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