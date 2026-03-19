Pierre Poilievre appears on Joe Rogan podcast amid push for tariff-free trade
Pierre Poilievre recorded the interview while visiting Austin, Texas, as part of a broader trip to the United States
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has recorded an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, marking a high-profile appearance on one of the world’s most popular shows.
Poilievre announced the interview in a post on X on Wednesday, saying: "Fought for Canadian workers and Canadian interests on the world’s biggest podcast. Thank you [Rogan] for an amazing conversation. Let’s get tariff-free trade," according to his social media statement.
A Conservative spokesperson told CBC News that the three-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience will be released on Thursday.
Joe Rogan’s podcast consistently ranks among the most listened to globally, with more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube and a large following across Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
The host has also faced criticism over the years. Canadian musician Neil Young removed his music from Spotify in protest over Rogan’s comments on COVID-19 vaccines, though it was later restored.
Rogan also apologised in 2022 after scrutiny over his past use of a racial slur.
In a previous episode following last year’s federal election, Rogan said: "I offered to have that Pierre guy come on the podcast. He didn't do it. Wouldn't do it, thought it was too problematic or whatever.”
Poilievre recorded the interview while visiting Austin, Texas, as part of a broader trip to the United States.
-
Aurora borealis: geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights to Vancouver this week
-
Lakeshore West fatality: police say boy went around barrier before deadly collision with GO train
-
Joseph Duggar arrested and charged in Florida case tied to alleged child abuse
-
Iran attack escalates with strikes on Saudi Arabia and Qatar after gas field hit in Persian Gulf
-
'They totally failed Nancy Guthrie': Social media explodes as Savannah remains missing for nearly 50 days
-
Americans' credit applications rise to highest level since October 2022: Says new fed report
-
Who are Dolores Huerta children after she revealed two secret pregnancies with César Chávez?
-
What is the Jones Act: Will Trump waiver lower high oil and gas prices?