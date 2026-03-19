Pierre Poilievre appears on Joe Rogan podcast amid push for tariff-free trade

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has recorded an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, marking a high-profile appearance on one of the world’s most popular shows.

Poilievre announced the interview in a post on X on Wednesday, saying: "Fought for Canadian workers and Canadian interests on the world’s biggest podcast. Thank you [Rogan] for an amazing conversation. Let’s get tariff-free trade," according to his social media statement.

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A Conservative spokesperson told CBC News that the three-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience will be released on Thursday.

Joe Rogan’s podcast consistently ranks among the most listened to globally, with more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube and a large following across Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The host has also faced criticism over the years. Canadian musician Neil Young removed his music from Spotify in protest over Rogan’s comments on COVID-19 vaccines, though it was later restored.

Rogan also apologised in 2022 after scrutiny over his past use of a racial slur.

In a previous episode following last year’s federal election, Rogan said: "I offered to have that Pierre guy come on the podcast. He didn't do it. Wouldn't do it, thought it was too problematic or whatever.”

Poilievre recorded the interview while visiting Austin, Texas, as part of a broader trip to the United States.