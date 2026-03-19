Iran attack escalates with strikes on Saudi Arabia and Qatar after gas field hit in Persian Gulf

An escalating Iran attack has struck key energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, after Israel reportedly targeted the world’s largest natural gas field.

The strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf has intensified tensions, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences” that “could engulf the entire world,” according to official statements.

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In response, Iran launched attacks on energy facilities across the region and gas infrastructure in Qatar was hit, prompting authorities there to order Iranian embassy officials to leave within 24 hours.

Tehran also targeted sites in the United Arab Emirates, including the Habshan gas facility and Bab field, which officials described as a “dangerous escalation.”

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, home to major oil reserves, was also struck, along with sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, as the conflict spread across the region.

The latest developments come after Israel killed Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, in a strike, part of a broader campaign targeting senior Iranian leadership.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said there would be “significant surprises” to come, according to official remarks.