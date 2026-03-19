Prince William ‘rocks up’ commoner with Diana-like gesture

Prince William is showing a humble side to himself with latest appearance.

The Princess of Wales melted hearts this week when he decided to help BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James in his charity bike ride across the U.K.

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With William’s swooning action, one expert has branded him the epitome of mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino,body language expert Darren Stanton says: “He seemed genuinely happy during the bike ride—he wanted to be visible and in the thick of it.”

He added that William was “indicative of his mother, Princess Diana. She was very much like this and was happy to go against protocols by putting herself out there.”

“He is genuinely happy to meet people and have an air about him when there’s no preconceived pressure,” the expert said of William.

“This interaction shows what type of King he is going to be,” he continued. “William has rocked up to this non-royal event brilliantly and demonstrated his humbleness. He is very grounded and respects everyone. It clearly shows he is prepared to get his hands dirty and interact with people.”