Princess Anne breaks down stereotypes with unusual hug
Princess Anne welcomes hug from Scottish ruby player in rare gesture
Princess Anne is spotted leaving behind Royal traditions as she softens herself.
The Princess Royals was seen indulging in a warm hug from Scottish rugby player Sione Tuipulotu this week after the team’s match against Ireland.
Speaking about her newfound warmth, body language expert Darren Stanton say: “Even the older members of the family are breaking down some of those old stuffy royal traditions.”
He added on behalf of Betfair Casino: “You would never have seen Anne’s mother and father doing anything of the sort.”
Princess Royal “is normally very old school and, in many ways, quite similar to her parents,”
“Him finally getting a hug in the changing room really speaks to the rapport they’d built,” the body language expert continued.
Speaking about Sione, the expert added: “He is clearly a very tactile person, as these meetings have shown, and she fully reciprocated in that hug. She was matching his energy completely.”
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