Protest staged against merit violation in Malakand varsity

CHAKDARA: The residents of Chakdara and Adinzai areas on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged violation of merit in recruitments by the administration of University of Malakand (MoU).

The protesters, while holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands and against the university administration, held a march from the University of Malakand to Chakdara Press Club.

The protesters chanted full-throated slogans against the university administration for violation of merit in the staff recruitment.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Waris Khan, Khwaja Faizul Ghafoor, Badshah Hussain, Muhammad Pervez, Amjad Ali and others alleged that the MoU administration was involved in violation of merit and recruited the staff recommended the lawmakers from different parts of the province.

They said that local residents were being ignored in recruitment and blue-eyed persons were appointed upon recommendation of lawmakers, ministers and influential people.

They alleged that every vice-chancellors at the university had adjusted their near and dear ones and a step-motherly treatment was being meted out to the qualified local candidates.

They demanded Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to order a probe into merit violation and recruit local residents at the university.