Pakistan boys’ team qualifies for finals of ITF event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won boys and girls’ matches against Nepal on the second day of the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asian 12 & Under Team Championship here at PTF-SDA Complex.
Beating Nepal 3-0, the boys’ team qualified for the finals of 2021 ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition to be held in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) during the third week of November.
Pakistan girls also defeated Nepal 3-0 and will face Maldives to decide which team qualifies for Kazakhstan event. The Indian girls’ team beat Maldives 3-0 and qualified for the finals.
