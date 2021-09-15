Hafeez congratulates Ramiz

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez has congratulated Ramiz Raja on becoming the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“Congratulations @iramizraja as chairman @TheRealPCB. Best wishes,” Hafeez said in his tweet.

Hafeez and Ramiz had not been not on good terms. Ramiz had said Hafeez should retire and let youngsters replace him in the national side.

In response, Hafeez had said that his 12-year-old son understood cricket better than Ramiz.