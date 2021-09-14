PESSI Federation calls off sit-in

LAHORE:A delegation of Punjab Employees Social Security Staff Federation called on the negotiating committee set up by Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider and announced calling off the proposed sit-in today (Tuesday), a handout issued by the PESSI commissioner office said. The announcement was made by the patron of the PESSI Staff Federation, Javed Kazmi. A committee headed by Vice-Commissioner Muhammad Arshad was formed to address the grievances of the federation. The negotiating committee assured that the legitimate demands of the federation would be met in accordance with the legal requirements.