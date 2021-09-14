Washington: A California man espousing white supremacist views and armed with a bayonet and a machete was arrested on Monday outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington, police said. Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, California, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons, US Capitol Police said.
