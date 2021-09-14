IPEMC decides to pass all students of grade 10,12

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Monday decided to pass all students of grade 10 and 12, sources at the Ministry of Federal Education told Geo News.

Under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, it was decided that the students who fail will be given 33 grace marks. During the conference, the education ministers decided that keeping in view the situation of COVID-19, immediate re-examination was not possible. Education ministers decided to conduct matric and intermediate exams twice a year from next year. However, the exams will not be termed supplementary exams. Moreover, the education ministers have decided that matriculation examinations will be held in May-June next year, while a new session will commence in August.