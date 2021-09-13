Overcharging on perishable items continues in City

LAHORE:The provincial and district administration remained busy in price control meetings while no improvement was witnessed in the market; rather prices of the perishable increased further alongside huge overcharging across the City.

Another hike in prices of wheat flour and Roti is around the corner as the government is likely to further increase the prices in the coming days. The Tandoor owners also demanded an increase in the price of Naan and Roti as they claimed that the cost of production was increased.

On the other hand, the upwards revised prices of the new DC rates were also not implemented; rather the sellers increased the rates after renewal of the new rates. This week again an increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of almost all perishable alongside chicken meat.

Increasing trend in the price of chicken meat persisted for the fourth consecutive week. The price of chicken live bird increased by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs211 per kg, while it sold at Rs220 to 250 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs306 per kg, and sold at Rs310 to 420 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade Rs53 to 55 per kg sold at Rs80 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade was unchanged at Rs37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs34 to 36 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 55 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and C-grade at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs44 to 46 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, garlic Chinese price reduced by Rs5 per kg fixed at Rs235 to 245 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 per kg.

Ginger Chinese price increased by Rs85 per kg, fixed at Rs410 to 420 per kg, sold at Rs480 to 600 per kg.

Cucumber local price was Rs70 to 73 per kg, and farm at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 80 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs6 per kg, unchanged at Rs85 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Zucchini local was gained by Rs36 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of lemon local was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 180 per kg, lemon Chinese was gained by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 80 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade unchanged at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg, B-grade unchanged at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum price was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs15 per kg fixed at Rs200 to 207 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg. Turnip remained unchanged at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

The price of different varieties of apples was fixed at Rs80 to 155 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs75 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs33 to 35 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 60 per dozen.

Peach A-grade was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, and it sold at Rs150 to 180 per kg.

Grapes Sundarkhani was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs245 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 320 per kg, grapes gola fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, grapes black was fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Pomegranate local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg, Pomegranate Qandhari was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg. Peer gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.