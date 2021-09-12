Five scholars get PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday. According to details, Sania Bashir d/o Bashir Nawaz has been awarded PhD in the subject of Persian after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Editing of “Majmua-e-Shehan Shahan-e-Hind” by Rami with a Preface on Life and Writing of the Author and his Contribution to Persian Literature’, Hajira Mariam d/o Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Diversified Repetition in Quranic Stories: Meaningfulness and Wisdom’, Aqila Rafique d/o M Rafique Quaiser in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Relationship of Organizational Culture and Teacher Empowerment in Universities of the Punjab’, Zoia Arshad Awan d/o M Arshad Awan in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Antifungal Potential of Bacterial Bioactive Products and Plant Nutrients to Manage Early Blight Disease of Tomato’ and Alamdar Hussain Khan s/o Imdad Hussain Khan in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled ‘An Empirical Analysis of Technical Efficiency and its Nexus with Exogenous Variables: A Case of Textile Sector in Pakistan’.