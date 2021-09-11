Karachi border points blocked

KARACHI: The Sindh government has blocked five border points to public movement for 30 days at the request of Pakistan Rangers to stop the movement of criminals and unscrupulous elements likely to foment trouble in Karachi.

According to the Commissioner Karachi notification, Pakistan Rangers had requested the Home Department Sindh to stop the movement of miscreants entering Sindh from the

unfrequented routes likely to cause law and order situation. In response, the government has decided to restrict the inter-provincial travel from Soomar Goth, Hamdard University, Salu Goth, Dureji Trash Road and Noor Muhammad Goth located at Sindh-Balochistan border for 30 days till October-9, 2021.

However, all the other routes including Abbas Goth, Main RCD Highway, Murad Goth, Aftab Chowk, Wadera M Goth, Mari Chowk, Western Bypass Road, Band Murad, Raees Goth, and Khuda Baksh Goth link Road will remain open. The DCs, ACs of districts West, Malir and Keamari have been authorised to take actionagainst the violators in coordination with SSPs under section 188 PPC.