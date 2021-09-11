PIMA questions PMC’s performance

Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed deep concern over mismanagement in the Medical Admissions exam (MDCAT), terming it a question mark on the performance of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

“Any such move without infrastructural improvements should be avoided as it puts the future of students at stake,” the Central President of PIMA Dr. Khubaib Shahid said in statement released here on Friday. He said that yesterday, a glitch in the online system made it impossible for students to take the exam. The government should also take notice of reports of corruption in the agreement between PMC and the contractor to conduct the MDCAT exam. He further said, “PMC has failed to address the concerns of the medical community since its inception. Every step made by PMC created new controversy in the medical field. Unfortunately, the establishment of the PMC is a unique example where rules and regulations are being determined and enforced by non-professionals.”

Dr Khubaib said, PIMA and other doctors’ organizations have been calling for a national dialogue on the Commission from day one but PMC’s non-serious approach is accentuating the concerns of the medical community.” On the other hand, despite strong reservations and demonstration by young doctors and medical students, the National Licensing Examination has been enforced. We as doctors’ representative body understand that this test is an additional burden on students and is tantamount to mistrust of the previous examination system as well,” he concluded.