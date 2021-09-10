Robber killed in ‘encounter’

A robber was killed by the police in an encounter in the limits of Kahna police on Thursday. The robbers had set up a roadblock on Lakhoki Road, Kahna and were robbing the citizens. Spotted by the police, the robbers opened fire. Police also retaliated in the same fashion, killing a robber on the spot. The robber identified as Ismail was involved in 36 cases of theft, Police removed the body to morgue. A passerby identified as Iftikhar, who was shot at and injured by the robbers, was shifted to a hospital.