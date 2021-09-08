 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Drugs seized, smuggler held

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

NOWSHERA: The police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and seized over 12 kg of drugs and arrested the alleged traffickers on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Waqas Rafiq said that the police had barricaded the road for checking the vehicles to prevent smuggling of narcotics, weapons and other contrabands in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police station.

