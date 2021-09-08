Four three-star generals reshuffled

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has reshuffled four three-star generals, posting Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Corps Commander Rawalpindi.

He would replace Lt. Gen Azhar Abbas who has been appointed as Chief of the General Staff in his place. Lt. Gen Waseem Ashraf, who was serving as Commander of Strike Corps Multan, has been given assignment of Director General Joint Staff Headquarters. He would be replaced by Lt. Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider as Corps Commander Multan who was serving asDG Joint Staff Headquarters.

The new postings and transfers came a little over one month prior to retirement of three lieutenant generals. Inspector General Arms Lt. Gen Majid Ehsan, Quarter Master General Lt. Gen Aamir Abbasi and Commander Army Air Defence Lt. Gen Hamooduz Zaman will be retiring next month on completion of their service.