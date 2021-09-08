PbBC gives strike call

LAHORE The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has given a province-wide call for strike to be observed on September 9 as a protest against the proposed elevation of a junior judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the Supreme Court.
The judicial commission is also scheduled to discuss the elevation of Justice Ayesha A Malik, who is fourth in the seniority of the LHC judges.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the council also condemned the passage of the bill by the National Assembly regarding amendments to the Legal Practitioners & Bar Council Act 1973. It said the amendments were against the basic structure of the constitution and were gross violation of the parliamentary norms and democratic principles.
The council asked the lawyers of the province to participate in a convention being held in Islamabad on Sept 9.
