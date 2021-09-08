Defence Day marked

Rawalpindi : On the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day, a function was organised by the Pakistan Cultural Forum at the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi to pay tribute to the martyrs & Veterans of the Pakistan Armed Forces, says a press release.

Poets, writers and intellectuals from all walks of life participated in the event. Addressing the function, Chairman Pakistan Cultural Forum Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan Armed Forces are our strength. Scientists and engineers as well as the Pakistan Armed Forces have an important role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. The ideology of Allama Iqbal not only gives armed forces a new spirit and the aspirations of a greater Pakistan, but it also shaped their vision, as a result of which today a new Pakistan, a dignified Pakistan, is emerging throughout the region. He paid homage to the services of service chiefs in establishing peace in Afghanistan. He said on the occasion of Pakistan Defence and Martyrs’ Day, that we should not only remember the martyrs and veterans but also their families in the true sprit.