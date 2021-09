PM appoints new Punjab IGP, chief secretary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed a new inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and chief secretary. According to sources, former federal finance secretary Dr Kamran Ali Afzal will replace chief secretary Jawad Rafique Malik.

Also, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) director general additional IGP Rao Sardar would replace IGP Inam Ghani.

Sources said the PM had given initial approval for appointment of both the officers. The decision was taken during a meeting between the premier and thePunjab chief minister. The Establishment Division would issue a notification for the new chief secretary and the IGP Punjab after approval of the federal cabinet. The Punjab government is changing the chief secretary and the IGP for the fifth and seventh time, respectively in the PTI-led government’s three-year tenure.