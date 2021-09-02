Training workshop on smart cultivation concludes

Rawalpindi : A three days training workshop on Smart Potato Cultivation & Strategies for Value Chain Development organized by Department of Horticulture in collaboration with research and Industrial Partners concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

Renowned Potato Scientists and industrial representatives from Potato Research Institute Sahiwal, Hazara Agriculture Research institute, Potato Breeding substation Murree, Aceto America, Ismail Industries and Beacon House group delivered their scientific talks and real-life field experiences on potato cultivation in different regions of Pakistan. Strengths, weaknesses and issues faced by the growers and industry were discussed in detail.

Dr. Abid Mehmood Chief Executive Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) was the chief guest while Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the guest of Honor at the concluding session. Dr Abid Mahmood said that there is a lot of potential in Pakistan to export potatoes and their products to not only the developing but the developed countries also if we yield them as per the international standards. The government is trying its best to facilitate researchers and scientists to find practical & realistic solutions to the problems being faced by the industry.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, in his address, emphasized developing strong academia, Research and industry linkages and said that PMAS AAUR is working hard towards smart solutions to agriculture sector problems and some of them are in their final phase and will be available for the farmers after the coordination with the industry. He hoped that with dedication, honesty and hard work we will be able soon to innovate our industry on a modern basis. In a three day workshop, experts identified that farmers are facing problems due to unavailability of quality seed, high Input costs, adequate storage facilities and market price fluctuations. It was further discussed that precision agriculture could be an alternative for a sustainable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly Production system for potato cultivation. To meet the workshop objectives stockholders strongly agreed to constitute a much-needed partnership for the resolution of seed, storage and price factors on serious grounds. It was stressed that smart cultivation is the need of the time and due to limitations in labour availability agriculture mechanisation is becoming inevitable.

The Data-Driven Smart Decision Platform (DDSDP) project team demonstrated their strengths and initial work towards the mechanisation in potato cultivation and further stressed that this work can be a way forward for prospects. The organizer of the training workshop, Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, Chairman Horticulture Department thanked the participants, scientists and industrial partners for sparing their time to make this event significant to build a strong future collaboration.