Infection control training programme launched

Islamabad : Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday launched an online training course to upskill medical professionals regarding infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols.

The course launching ceremony was held at Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center (IHITC) Islamabad, an institution which is rapidly evolving into a hub of teaching, training and telementoring activities in Pakistan.

The parliamentary secretary reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the quality of healthcare in Pakistan and through focus on IPC making all healthcare facilities safe for both patients and healthcare professionals.

The course is offered by the Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) free of charge.

The MMIDSP is the IPC training body for the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC), and to develop the course it has joined hands with Foundation for Youth Employment Pakistan licensee of Generation: You Employed (GYE), a leading global non-profit in the training & employment space that has launched similar programs to benefit over 260,000 healthcare professionals.

The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) is also a key partner of this project, providing online hosting facilities and CME course accreditation.