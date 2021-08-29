Harassment: PPP leader seeks help of chief commissioner Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate and Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has asked the Chief Commissioner, Islamabad to take notice of the harassment of private owners and their families by the Quaid-e-Azam University administration in Kot Hathial, Bhara Kahu, Islamabad over a piece of land.

In a letter to the Chief Commissioner, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that he came across a “so-called” public notice whereby those illegally occupying the land as claimed by the University have been warned that if they did not quit the occupied land the university administration will get it vacated with the assistance of the local administration, CDA and police.

He said the Facebook page of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad where the aforesaid public notice also published also contains a threat and warning that “illegal occupants” and those part of “Qabza”Mafia (including former Chairman Senate) must leave the land and go to Nepal as the time for taking practical steps for the vacation of the land has arrived. Bukhari said the reference to the Chairman Senate is obviously made against him and some time back a vicious campaign was pursued by the university administration to illegally oust him from his house. “My son and others moved a writ petition at the Islamabad High Court and a restraint order was passed in presence of the counsel of writ petition,” he said.

Terming the university’s recent campaign as malicious and malafide, with utter disregard of the reports submitted by the revenues authorities in Islamabad Capital Territory who thrice conducted land demarcation at the insistence of the University exhibiting that “his son is in lawful possession of the house built up on land lawfully owned and possessed him since long.” He said the university insists that the land over which the house exists ‘was never acquired’. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the University administration is also flouting the orders of the High Court and thereby committing contempt of court. He said the university’s repeated reference to some report of the Survey of Pakistan obtained behind the back of owners, lacks legitimacy as the owners were not associated with any survey. “In no case such a report, if any, can have any relevance, prevail and be preferred over the report of the revenue authorities as the issue falls within their exclusive domain,” he mentioned in the letter.