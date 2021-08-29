Land grabber held

LAHORE : Township police on Saturday arrested a nephew of alleged notorious land grabber Malik Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bum on charges of attempt of illegal construction and possession of land, interference in official affairs and threats of life.

Police arrested accused Wajid Ali as crackdown on influential land grabbers and goons is going on.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has reiterated his resolve that he would not let any Qabza Mafia harass and possess the land and properties of citizens at any cost.

He said strict action will be taken against the criminals.

The crackdown on land grabbers has also been accelerated as Township police registered an FIR against alleged notorious land grabber Malik Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bum, his four sons Tariq Mansha, Faisal Mansha, Amir and Asim Mansha along with his nephew Wajid Ali on the written complaint of Lahore Development Authority Director Town Planning.

Police arrested Mansha Bum’s nephew Wajid Ali, however, Mansha Khokhar and his four sons have disappeared and gone underground.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police, the department concerned has already issued a number of notices to the accused persons to stop their illegal construction and efforts to occupy the possession of the two plots in the Johar Town Block C-2 area along with demolition of illegally constructed structures in past but the accused persons again started construction work.

The department concerned has already took action against the culprits and started demolition of illegally constructed portions but the accused along with his companions came with pistols and other latest weapons and started harassing the demolition officer and other staff.

Police immediately responded to the call of the complainant, Director Town Planning Lahore Development Authority and arrested Wajid Ali from the spot.

Police has been raiding different spots for the arrest of the remaining nominated accused in the FIR.