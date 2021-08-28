Teacher honoured

Islamabad : Members of the staff of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 bid farewell to Principal Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar, who has retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

He joined the Federal Education department as Lecturer on September 8, 1988 and rendered over three decades of service in the ICT colleges.

In recognition of his services, he received a shield, a gown, a chalk and a pen in a ceremony attended by his staff. Earlier, he remained the principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) Sihala. He served the department, overseeing many administrative tasks and initiatives. He was the chairman of liaison committee of Quaid-i-Azam University. The staff of the College commended the educational services of the retiring principal.