‘Sehat Sahulat Programme’ covers permanent residents of Islamabad, GB: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said ‘Sehat Sahulat Programme’ was going to be available to all the permanent residents of federal capital and Gilgit-Baltistan by the end of December 2021.

While addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Sehat Sahulat Programme - OPD Pilot Project’, the PM’s Special Assistant said the scheme would bring robust improvement in the treatment and access to the quality health care services that would bring revolution in the health sector of Pakistan. He said through this OPD Pilot project, the primary healthcare level outpatient services would be provided through general practitioners using the essential package of health services (EPHS), including Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), and family planning services. Dr Faisal Sultan said this facility was limited to the selective beneficiaries of Islamabad only during the pilot project, adding that the services, which were available from “Sehat Sahulat Programme” or “Quami Sehat Card”, included open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, cancer treatment, neurosurgical procedures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C-section operations, and other medical and surgical procedures.