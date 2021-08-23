Cyclists named for Belgium event

LAHORE/KARACHI: The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has finalised the national team for the World Road Cycling Championship to be held in Belgium.

The championship is scheduled to be held in Flanders, Belgium, from September 16 to 25.

PCF president Azhar Ali Shah informed ‘The News’ that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, female cyclists are going to participate in the championship.

The cyclists selected are Kinza Malik, Zainab Rizwan and Asma Jan. The male cyclists are Ali Ilyas, Khalil Amjad and Mohsin Khan.

He stated the training camp for the cyclists under the supervision of PCF coaches was in progress in Karachi.

Azhar and Muhammad Ali will accompany the team and will attend UCI Congress which is scheduled on the sidelines of the championship.