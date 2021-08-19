MULTAN: Stringent security measures were taken for Muharram 9 processions in Multan and main procession was taken out from Imambargah Mumtazabad on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, the Mumtazabad procession organizer Anis Haider Naqvi said thousands of participants from different parts of the country participated in the procession in Mumtazabad. He said the participants marched in Mumtazabad main market and the procession culminated at the Imambargah. Mobile phone service remained suspended across Mumtazabad market and it was restored in the evening. Some 166 majalis were held in connection with Muharram 9 in Multan including 35 meetings were listed in category A. Eighty processions were taken out of which 9 are of A-category. Some 1,903 police personnel and officers performed their duties of foolproof security. Some 1,557 Qummi Razakars and 1,914 volunteers also assisted the police. A control room has been set up in the CPO office where all important gatherings and processions were monitored through CCTV and drone cameras. Police have deployed 2,464 personnel for the security of the leading procession and aerial surveillance is also being conducted. Three companies of the Pakistan Army and five of the Rangers have also been reserved for security purposes.

GUJRANWALA: Muharram 9th was observed in Gujranwala amid tightened security.

Some 103 processions and 150 majlis were organised throughout the district while more than 4,193 cops and 1,260 volunteers performed security duty. Streets and roads linked to procession routes have been cordoned off with barbed wire.

CPO Sarfraz Ahmad Falki said provocative speech, display of weapons, wall chalking and violation of Loudspeaker Act will not be tolerated under any circumstances.