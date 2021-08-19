‘People of Karachi looking towards PPP for resolution of civic issues’

The hopes of the people of Karachi are centred on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as they think that only the PPP is capable of resolving their civic issues.

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president, stated this on Wednesday as he chaired a meeting of the party’s candidates contesting the upcoming elections of the cantonment boards in the city.

The meeting took into consideration the party’s preparations for the upcoming cantonment polls and the election campaign being run by its candidates. The information minister remarked that in the past, candidates having backing of different political parties had contested the cantonment polls in the city and became successful but they had failed to resolve problems of their constituents.

He emphasised that the PPP was indeed a democratic political party as it completely owned every locality of the city. He asked the PPP candidates contesting the upcoming polls to visit such areas in their respective constituencies where they thought their vote bank did not exist and compile a report on the civic issues of such localities for resolving them in the future.

He advised the candidates to conduct a door-to-door election campaign to convey the PPP manifesto to every house in their constituency. Ghani mentioned that it was the first time the party had fielded its candidates in every ward to contest the cantonment’s polls.

He expressed the hope that the PPP would win the cantonment polls in Karachi with a thumping great majority. It is worth mentioning here that the cantonment polls will be held on September 12. The other PPP leaders who attended the meeting included Mirza Maqbool, Najmi Alam, Karamullah Waqasi, Muhammad Asif Khan and Hafeez Pirzada.