NOWSHERA: The provincial government has transferred District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Shoaib and posted him as district health officer.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib is a senior doctor, who has vast experience working at the Directorate General Health, World Health Organization and Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

Similarly, Dr Mujtaba, deputy medical superintendent DHQ Hospital, was made acting medical superintendent, said a notification.