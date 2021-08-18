Lyon suspend veteran Marcelo for ‘inappropriate behaviour’

LYON: Lyon have demoted Brazilian centre-back Marcelo to the reserves due to “inappropriate behaviour”, the club announced on Tuesday.

French media reported the two sides were negotiating ending the 34-year-old’s contract.

In a statement, the Ligue 1 outfit said Marcelo’s behaviour in the dressing room was “inappropriate” following Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Angers, in which he scored an own goal.

The club said the decision was “taken unanimously by Lyon’s management team.” They said they had told the player on Monday afternoon. Marcelo arrived in 2017 from Istanbul club Besiktas for 7 million euros ($8.2 million).